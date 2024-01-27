'Where Is My Bottle?': Pakistani Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Thrashes Staff Member With Slipper While Allegedly Being Drunk; Watch Video

X

Legendary Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is facing allegations of physically attacking one of his staff members while reportedly being drunk.

A purported video of the incident is going viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the video, Khan can be seen first slapping the man and then hitting him with his slipper as he asks, "where is my bottle?" He also pulls the man’s hair and pushes him to the ground, continuing to hit him mercilessly as people present in the room try to stop the singer from going further.

Watch the video here:

Viral video: Pakistani Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan beats up his employee while inquiring about a bottle.



In 2011, Rahat Fateh was detained at Delhi airport over undeclared foreign currency.



In 2019, This Pakistani singer was also accused of smuggling foreign currency in India. pic.twitter.com/BF5c4yXo9N — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) January 27, 2024

Despite the disturbing video, Khan, famous for his beautiful singing and Sufi music, has not said anything or apologised for what happened up to the time of filing this report.

This isn't the first time Khan has been in the news for his wrongdoings. He was previously denied a visa to perform in the US, and he has been accused of smuggling foreign money.

This incident sheds light on the not-so-nice side of the music business, where artists sometimes mistreat their staff. It also affects Khan's good reputation, which he earned through his music worldwide.