When will India get Moderna's COVID-19 jab? 7.5 million doses offered via COVAX, indemnity clause remains hurdle

At the end of June, India approved a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency usage. But while Cipla has received permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to import the Moderna jab, it might be a while before the vaccine becomes available. According to recent reports, India has been offered 7.5 million doses through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme. However, there are some hurdles to overcome.

Going by a statement from Cipla at the end of last month, there is no definitive agreement on commercial supply thus far. As such, India's supply of Moderna vaccines can only come in through the COVAX system. The government last week said that it is working actively with Moderna to see how the vaccine can be made available.

"We are in touch with them. We are holding discussions. It is a process of negotiation and dialogues. We are trying to get a solution on contractual and commitments issues. This process is ongoing," Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog told ANI recently.

"India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme," WHO Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh told ANI.