When will COVID-19 vaccines get emergency use authorisation in India? AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria answers

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday said that India has COVID-19 vaccines which are in their final trial stage in India.

Dr Randeep Guleria while speaking to news agency ANI about the Indian vaccines candidates and his assessment on the rollout, he said that he is hopeful that by the end of this month or early next month they should get emergency use authorisation from Indian regulatory authorities to start giving the vaccine to public.

"In India, we now have vaccines which are in their final trial stage. Hopeful that by the end of this month or early next month we should get emergency use authorisation from Indian regulatory authorities to start giving the vaccine to public," Dr Randeep Guleria said.