When will be CBSE exams, NEET and JEE conducted this year? Here's what we know about Education Ministry's plans

With several states postponing the board exams in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, all eyes are set on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce the decision on conducting the Class 10 and 12 exams.

Every year, CBSE normally conducts the Class 10, 12 board examinations in the month of February and March. However, for this year it is likely that the CBSE may postpone the exam due to coronavirus pandemic.

The dates for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Examinations are usually released in December. Last year CBSE had released the timetable in November itself.

However, the board has not announced the dates of Class 10 and 12 board exams yet. The dates for entrance exams like JEE and NEET are also not announced yet.

Thus, several students who will appear for the CBSE board exam and entrance exams like JEE and NEET in 2021 are in the state of confusion over the exam dates.

Amid rising confusion over the dates for CBSE Board Exams 2021, JEE Mains 2021 and NEET 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has informed that he will address the queries regarding these exams on December 3.

Taking to Twitter, the minister appealed students, teachers and parents to share their concerns and suggestions regarding upcoming competitive and various board exams directly with him.

Pokhriyal has urged them to post their queries or concerns with hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter.

The announcement by the minister came amidst the confusion over these exams with everyone speculating on the different lines.

He will be interacting with the students and other stakeholders live on December 3.