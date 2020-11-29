NEET, JEE and CBSE Board Exams 2021: Education Ministry’s big decision ahead of announcement of examination dates; click here to know more

The COVID-19 pandemic this year changed timetables of several examinations. Even now, several students who will appear for the CBSE board exams and competitive exams like JEE and NEET exams in 2021 are in the state of confusion over the exam dates.

Meanwhile, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has appealed students, teachers and parents to share their concerns and suggestions regarding upcoming competitive and various board exams directly with him.

Pokhriyal has urged them to post their queries or concerns with hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter.

The announcement by the minister came amidst the confusion over these exams with everyone speculating on the different lines.

He will be interacting with you live on December 3.