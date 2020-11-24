CBSE Examination 2020-21: Urban, rural divide on reducing syllabus

Indore: Following Delhi government’s suggestion to CBSE demanding reduction in syllabus for board examination 2020-21 and delay in exam dates, the discussion has taken a toll on teachers and students preparing for boards this session.

Putting their worries to rest, chairperson of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools UK Jha said, “The board had sought opinion from all the school principals of CBSE schools to make its judgement and as per official sources, most principals have consented that there is no need to reduce the syllabus as of now.”

He added that most schools have completed over 90 percent syllabus comfortably for class X and class XII. “Students have been able to complete the syllabus in online classes, so reducing the syllabus is not really necessary for any of the board classes,” Jha said.

The only situation, where board might consider reducing syllabus, is considering situation of CBSE schools in rural areas and status of RTE (right to education) students, as shared by Jha.

School reopening can determine assessment

The issue faced by teachers and schools alike in case of students attempting board examinations is assessment. “In online assessments, we are not confident about students’ understanding and progress especially when it comes to attempting board examinations,” Jha said.

He added that before considering board examinations, which will be in paper-pen format, students must be assessed in offline classrooms. “It is necessary for students to revise, understand and be able to answer questions in the format of board examinations, i.e. offline,” Jha said.

Syllabus already reduced in July 2020

Like every year, the board had released CBSE Syllabus for classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th for the academic year 2020-21 in April.

However, due to Covid-19 pandemic & lockdown the academic session was hampered.

Hence, CBSE has decided to reduce the syllabus and released revised & reduced syllabus. The revised & reduced CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 was released on July 7, 2020.

Current status of syllabus in Indore CBSE schools

Speaking to PGTs (post graduate teachers) in Indore, we sought their opinion on the requirement of reducing syllabus and the current status of students, who will be attempting board examinations this year.

“In commerce, most of the syllabus over 80 percent has been completed in all the schools comfortably. The rest 20 percent can easily be covered up this month. There is no need to reduce the syllabus as such. Practical syllabus in Accountancy which requires calculations and proper understanding is challenging in online classes.”

- Rakhi Garg, Accountancy

“CBSE schools which began online classes early and have resources for the same did not find it too challenging to complete the syllabus. Many are running on schedule. However, those who could not begin online classes as quickly, still need time. As per usual schedule, we should be able to conduct pre-boards (preferably like boards) in January to ensure proper assessment and preparation of students.”

- Seema Asthana, Business Studies

“In all the science streams subjects, syllabus for class X and XII is 100 percent complete. Even for class IX, it is complete. In class XI, we have barely 5 to 10 percent left. Hence, clearly, there is no need to reduce syllabus for science stream. However, for practical, it is essential to have offline classes.”

- Sushmita Munshi, Biology

“Syllabus for humanities subjects including Psychology has already been reduced to an acceptable syllabus for the session. Since all subjects require practical now, we are facing difficulties in testing practical. There is a reduction in practical as well with many projects being eliminated. So, it is manageable to a larger extend. In humanities, we have started revision and mock tests.”

- Nida Khan, Psychology

“Considering schools in urban areas, the syllabus is manageable. But we live in a country with lots of villages and rural areas. Considering them, I feel the boars should cut down syllabus by half. I wonder how far students in remote areas could learn in this pandemic area.”

- Mahua Duttagupta, English

“I don't think that the syllabus should be reduced any more. Because the students have to face other competitive exams also for that the basics are to be clear. Preparing for CBSE board examination is a necessary step for all the students especially science students.”

- Harshad Shevgaonkar, Physics