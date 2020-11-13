CBSE scholarship for single girl child 2020: Registration process begins on cbse.nic.in; here's how to apply

Central Board of Secondary Education has initiated the registration process for CBSE Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child 2020 for +2 studies.

Interested candidates can check details and eligibility conditions by visiting board’s official website: cbse.nic.in.

The last day to submit the online applications for the scholarship is December 10. The hard copy of application form (for renewal candidates only) has to be submitted on or before December 28.

Eligibility Criteria:

Single girl child, who have secured 60% or more marks in CBSE Class 10 examination

Those who are studying Classes 11 and 12 in CBSE-affiliated schools

Their tuition fee should not be more than Rs 1,500 per month during the academic year.