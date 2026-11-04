'When I Listened To His Song 295...': Rahul Gandhi Remembers Sidhu Moosewala At Punjab's 'Insaaf' Rally - VIDEO

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala at the party's 'Insaaf Rally', recalling how listening to his popular song '295' made him realise the singer's immense musical talent and the potential he carried for Punjab's politics.

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi invited Moosewala's father onto the stage and remembered his first meeting with the singer at his office. He said he had initially known little about Moosewala and had not heard his music or even his voice before their interaction.

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Recalling the meeting, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha described Moosewala as an impressive, energetic and gifted young man who arrived at his office with tattoos. He said he was told that Moosewala was a musician, a good person and wanted to join the Congress.

Gandhi recalls discovering Moosewala's talent

Gandhi said he was impressed by the singer's personality and decided to induct him into the party. However, it was after listening to Moosewala's track '295' that he recognised the extraordinary talent of the young artist and realised that Punjab was gaining a musician who could also make a significant contribution to its political landscape.

He said Moosewala had the ability to represent Punjab's identity and concerns before audiences across the world through his music. Gandhi added that the singer could have achieved much more for the state had he been given the opportunity to continue his political journey.

Questions raised over security withdrawal

The Congress leader also raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding Moosewala's killing. He said the singer had reportedly received threats before his murder, questioning the decision to withdraw his security despite the perceived risks to his life.

Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight in May 2022 in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after his security cover was reduced by the state government.

Gandhi raises concerns over Punjab

Drawing a parallel between the singer's killing and the prevailing atmosphere in Punjab, Gandhi alleged that the mindset responsible for his murder continued to operate across the state. He warned that the circumstances surrounding Moosewala's death reflected a larger problem that needed to be addressed.