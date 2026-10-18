Sidhu Moosewala's 2.5-Year-Old Brother Seen Making Gun Gestures At Concert, Complaint Filed Against Parents

Sidhu Moosewala's Brother Seen Making Gun Gestures | Photos via X

A child rights organisation approached authorities in Punjab seeking an inquiry into an incident involving 2.5-year-old Sukhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Chhota Sidhu and late singer Sidhu Moosewala , who was seen making gun gestures during a concert in Toronto, Canada, earlier this month. The complaint has been filed with the Mansa district administration, seeking steps to protect the toddler's welfare.

Reportedly, Lawyers for Human Rights International (LFHRI) submitted the complaint on October 17 to the District Magistrate and the District Child Protection Unit in Mansa. It calls for an investigation into the incident and measures to ensure the child is not encouraged to imitate firearm gestures during public appearances.

Sidhu Moosewala was killed in a targeted shooting in May 2022.

Chhota Sidhu Makes Gun Gestures At Toronto Concert

When the legend #SidhuMoosewala's little brother steps up, the whole world melts. https://t.co/Z7wEaZln03 — Randeep Gill (@Randeep44009128) October 12, 2026

According to the complaint, the toddler appeared on stage during the opening show of the 'Signed to God World Tour' hologram concert at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on October 9. His parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, were also present at the event.

During the appearance, the child was seen making a pistol-firing gesture with his hand while imitating gunfire sounds, saying 'tha tha tha'. He also performed the 'thaapi', or thigh-slap, gesture associated with his late brother.

The toddler's actions received applause from the audience, and a video of the moment went viral on social media. LFHRI has also cited another video that, according to the organisation, shows adults around the child prompting and teaching him to make pistol gestures.

The organisation raised concerns about the possible impact of encouraging a child at such a young age to imitate gunfire. It believes the behaviour could affect his psychological development and potentially raise concerns about his safety.

LFHRI has also reportedly clarified that its intervention is not intended to target the family or disrespect Sidhu Moosewala's memory. Instead, it says the complaint is aimed at safeguarding the toddler's welfare.

According to the complaint, the tour's subsequent performances were scheduled to take place in Vancouver on October 15, followed by shows in Calgary, New York, Houston and Oakland, with the tour extending into early November 2026. The organisation has sought urgent intervention in view of the planned appearances.