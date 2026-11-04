Union Minister JP Nadda Calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Naive’ During 'Save Democracy' Rally In Bhopal, Accuses Congress Of Trying To Destabilise Nation

JP Nadda Calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Naive Child’, Accuses Congress Of Trying To Destabilise Nation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister JP Nadda lashed out at the Opposition for questioning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the Election Commission. He asserted that the SIR exercise had been conducted 12 times in the country, of which 10 were carried out during Congress rule and two under BJP rule. He accused Congress of trying to destabilise the country.

He was addressing the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ rally organised in Bhopal on Wednesday. Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi and calling him a ‘naive child’, Nadda alleged that the Opposition was in the habit of targeting constitutional institutions.

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP: While participating in BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march, Union Minister JP Nadda says, "...If he (Rahul Gandhi) wins, say, in Karnataka or Himachal Pradesh, he acts like a champion. But when he faces a string of electoral defeats, he suddenly labels the Election Commission as 'dishonest.' This is the narrative he is trying to construct... In most parts of the world, if you want to register to vote, you must go to an election office or a state office yourself. But in India, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) comes to your doorstep to facilitate your registration. This is a crucial distinction—you won't find this anywhere else. Look at the recent mid-term elections in the United States; voters there have to take the initiative to register themselves—no state authority or election commission comes to your door to ensure you are registered. But this is India..." — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2026

He said that when the Election Commission challenged the Opposition to prove its allegations of EVM hacking, it failed to come forward.

Union Minister JP Nadda, CM Mohan Yadav lead BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Bhopal. https://t.co/z1mHpBd5hG — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) November 4, 2026

Criticising AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly using derogatory words against the Prime Minister, Nadda said Congress was so desperate to return to power that it was stooping to new lows. He claimed that people would show Congress and the INDIA bloc the mirror in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Criticising Congress for protesting against the SIR process, Nadda said the Opposition's actions were aimed at destabilising the nation. He pointed out that Congress had been out of power for 58 years in Tamil Nadu, 38 years in Uttar Pradesh, 35 years in Gujarat, 25 years in Odisha and around 12 years in Delhi.

He further claimed that Congress would eventually fade into oblivion in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal also strongly criticised Congress.

BJP Workers Take Out Rally In Bhopal

The BJP took out a ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ rally from Atal Path to Roshanpura. Thousands of BJP workers participated in the march, carrying party flags and posters. A large number of Muslim women wearing burqas also took part in the rally.