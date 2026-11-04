Union Minister JP Nadda Calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Naive’ During 'Save Democracy' Rally In Bhopal, Accuses Congress Of Trying To Destabilise Nation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister JP Nadda lashed out at the Opposition for questioning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the Election Commission. He asserted that the SIR exercise had been conducted 12 times in the country, of which 10 were carried out during Congress rule and two under BJP rule. He accused Congress of trying to destabilise the country.
He was addressing the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ rally organised in Bhopal on Wednesday. Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi and calling him a ‘naive child’, Nadda alleged that the Opposition was in the habit of targeting constitutional institutions.
He said that when the Election Commission challenged the Opposition to prove its allegations of EVM hacking, it failed to come forward.
Criticising AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly using derogatory words against the Prime Minister, Nadda said Congress was so desperate to return to power that it was stooping to new lows. He claimed that people would show Congress and the INDIA bloc the mirror in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Criticising Congress for protesting against the SIR process, Nadda said the Opposition's actions were aimed at destabilising the nation. He pointed out that Congress had been out of power for 58 years in Tamil Nadu, 38 years in Uttar Pradesh, 35 years in Gujarat, 25 years in Odisha and around 12 years in Delhi.
He further claimed that Congress would eventually fade into oblivion in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal also strongly criticised Congress.
BJP Workers Take Out Rally In Bhopal
The BJP took out a ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ rally from Atal Path to Roshanpura. Thousands of BJP workers participated in the march, carrying party flags and posters. A large number of Muslim women wearing burqas also took part in the rally.