'When did you come out of shock?': Sambit Patra slams Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry after criticism of 'Pulitzer' comment

An encounter between CRPF forces and terrorists in Kashmir's Sopore has sparked a Twitter battle of sorts after a civilian was killed amid the firing. A security personnel has also passed away, while three others had been injured.

Following the attack, an image had surfaced where a toddler can be seen sitting on the body of the deceased man. A video has also surfaced, wherein a relative of the deceased claims that the man was killed by the CRPF personnel. Officials have denied the allegation.

Sambit Patra became embroiled in the debate after he took it upon himself to tweet the photo, captioning it "Pulitzer lovers"