'When did you come out of shock?': Sambit Patra slams Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry after criticism of 'Pulitzer' comment

An encounter between CRPF forces and terrorists in Kashmir's Sopore has sparked a Twitter battle of sorts after a civilian was killed amid the firing. A security personnel has also passed away, while three others had been injured.
Following the attack, an image had surfaced where a toddler can be seen sitting on the body of the deceased man. A video has also surfaced, wherein a relative of the deceased claims that the man was killed by the CRPF personnel. Officials have denied the allegation.
Sambit Patra became embroiled in the debate after he took it upon himself to tweet the photo, captioning it "Pulitzer lovers"
But even as many influential netizens took to the social media platform to call out Patra for using such a horrifying image to make a point, the politician refused to budge. He countered critics by stating that they were "hypocrites" who "should be ashamed of themselves". In one post he termed the naysayers "inhumane".
Needless to say, that netizens are rather divided at the moment. But whether people agree or disagree with him, to borrow the words of one Twitter user, Sambit Patra is "on fire".
Later on Wednesday evening, when Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry attempted to join the conversation, Patra was quick to shut him down.
"I am in a state of a shock,how one can be so heartless? #ModiEndia is a shame for humanity, cursed group of people..... #Shame #Shame #Shame," Chaudhry had tweeted.
Patra responded with a sarcastic jibe, wondering when Chaudhry had "come out of shock" in the first place.
"Had you recovered for a while after the “Surgical Strike” & “Airstrike” Mr Silly Minister!!" Patra responded.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)