Sambit Patra launches Twitter war on 'hypocrites' over 'Pulitzer' comment

The debate has only intensified, as BJP leader Sambit Patra began a tweet-storm of sorts, responding to many of the posts related to the incident, as well as giving his own opinions. It began after Patra tweeted a photo of the deceased, with a young child sitting on his body.

"Pulitzer lovers?" read the caption.

"Heart wrenching but still there’s a lobby which would be either silent or try and find everyone else’s fault but would stop short from pinning down either the terrorists or their over ground workers Shame on these Pulitzer lovers!!" he had tweeted again, seeming to take umbrage at the fact that some people had questioned the involvement of Indian troops in the civilian's death.

As many on the internet began to call out Patra for using the photo in the first place, as well as for the caption, the politician took it upon himself to respond to the naysayers. Over the course of several tweets, he called them "hypocrites", told them that they "should be ashamed of themselves" and in one post, termed them "inhumane".