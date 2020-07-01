Sambit Patra launches Twitter war on 'hypocrites' over 'Pulitzer' comment

An encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kashmir's Sopore region took a turn for the worse after a civilian and a CRPF official was killed, and three other security personnel were injured on Wednesday, July 1.
The incident has since sparked controversy, with a relative of the deceased civilian claiming on video that the man in question had been killed by the CRPF personnel. Officials have denied the allegation.
The debate has only intensified, as BJP leader Sambit Patra began a tweet-storm of sorts, responding to many of the posts related to the incident, as well as giving his own opinions. It began after Patra tweeted a photo of the deceased, with a young child sitting on his body.
"Pulitzer lovers?" read the caption.
"Heart wrenching but still there’s a lobby which would be either silent or try and find everyone else’s fault but would stop short from pinning down either the terrorists or their over ground workers Shame on these Pulitzer lovers!!" he had tweeted again, seeming to take umbrage at the fact that some people had questioned the involvement of Indian troops in the civilian's death.
As many on the internet began to call out Patra for using the photo in the first place, as well as for the caption, the politician took it upon himself to respond to the naysayers. Over the course of several tweets, he called them "hypocrites", told them that they "should be ashamed of themselves" and in one post, termed them "inhumane".
Patra was having none of it. He told Dia Mirza that they were all "selective" and that this was the time when "you should hold a placard close to your heart reading: I am ashamed because of Pak sponsored Jihad in Kashmir”.
When Mirza pointed out that this did not answer her question, Patra was quick to respond. "Yes Madam I have EMPATHY ..for my forces ..for Every Indian Citizen irrespective of their religion.. Unlike you whose Empathy is selective Remember I am not a Selective Placard holder BTW I am your fan and would love to see you with a Placard condemning pak sponsored Jihad today," he wrote.
But this was not the end. Mirza responded by saying that empathy was not "selective".
"We either have it or we don’t. No child should ever have to endure the pain and horror this child has. Stop the politics and you have my support. With or without a placard," she wrote. This prompted yet another reply, and Patra once again urged her to show "support with placard".
When anchor and commentator Sumanth Raman said urged him to delete the tweet, Patra responded by saying that this was a picture that "should reach every home".
This, he opined, would help present the bravery of the Indian forces who had saved the child, and also help everyone "see the real face of Pak sponsored Jihad". The third reason according to Patra was that it would help "expose selective activism by Arm Chair Activists" such as Raman.
"The child deserves dignity. Using this picture for political purposes is very sad. Think of the family. Pak sponsored terror is condemned by every Indian including me. Except that we don't distribute patriotism certificates to others," Raman had countered.
"Your ilk posts somber pic of the drowned Syrian Boy ..and of brutal chocking of George Floyd &you question PM Modi on alleged atrocities in India If I post a pic of an Indian grandfather-grandson who are victims of terrorism & question the Pulitzer gang I am an Abuser??" Patra told filmmaker Hansal Mehta after the later called him a "troll and chronic abuser".
"The Poor 3 year old is not scared because of this photo. He’s scarred & his grandfather dead because of Terrorism & JIHAD which activists like you not only refuse to accept but sometimes provide for alibi as well. Actually it’s long since we should have called you INHUMANE," he told journalist Shonakshi Chakravarty after she called Patra's behaviour inhumane.
When another journalist and activist, Sucheta Dalal wondered why Patra had posted "such a tragic photo" with this "horrific and cold blooded caption", the latter was again quick to respond.
"How can this tragic event be used to taunt and troll? And who is it aimed at? Courage to be specific?" Dalal had wondered.
And while Patra seemed to ignore most of her questions, he contended with a question of his own.
"Literally every media channel has posted these pictures..many journalists have .. When you can post George Floyd’s pic with “I can’t breathe” ..that’s Ok But when I post an Indian terror attack tragedy ..asking questions about your selective questioning ..that’s Wrong ..WHY??" he asked.
There were other tweets too.
But even as netizens expressed concern or took on Patra in a virtual debate, the BJP leader is unfazed.
As he put it in yet another post, "I am going to post all the pictures to expose the “Jihad” of Pakistan And yes let the liberals,the Communists & the Congressis cry foul ..as much as they want!!".
