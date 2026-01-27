Wheelchair-Bound Ex-Army Commando Says He Was Stopped At Karnataka Toll Plaza Despite Relevant Documents, Staff Issues Apology; VIDEO

Wheelchair-Bound Ex-Army Commando Says He Was Stopped At Karnataka's Udupi Toll Plaza Despite Relevant Documents (Screengrab) | X

Udupi: A shocking incident surfaced from Karnataka’s Udupi district, where a retired Army commando, identified as Shamraj, was allegedly stopped at the Sasthan Toll Plaza on National Highway-66. The Army personnel also shared a video of the alleged harassment at the toll plaza, which soon went viral on social media.

He claimed that the toll plaza staff refused to grant him any exemption despite relevant documents being shown by him. The alleged incident took place on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. Expressing disappointment over the incident, the retired Army personnel said that he was a casualty of war and even showed proper documents, reported NDTV.

Video Of The Incident:

Do we care for Army Soldiers' sacrifices for upholding the liberty and glory of IncredibleBharat??? Commando Shyamraj, 21 SF, hero of operation Parakram is being humiliated. @OfficeOfNG @nitin_gadkari I'm in tears. pic.twitter.com/BeDnOpmUZZ — Rajiv Azad (@RajivAzad1) January 27, 2026

According to reports, Shamraj served in the 21 Para Special Forces of the Indian Army. He reportedly became wheel-bound after an injury during Operation Parakram. In the viral video, Shamraj could be seen showing his documents to the toll plaza staff.

The retired para commando claimed that he crossed other toll plazas without any issue but was stopped at the Sasthan toll plaza. Meanwhile, toll plaza staff said that there was confusion over the verification of Shamraj’s documents and also apologised over the incident.

“He gave his ex-serviceman ID. We said there is no exemption. He gave the disability ID. We forwarded it to our seniors, but the response was delayed,” a staff member said in a video, as quoted by News18. He further added that the ex-Army commando was given exemption later.

Shamraj has not yet filed any complaint against the toll plaza staff.