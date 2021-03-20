Whatsapp, Instagram was down for 50-55 mins, but development in West Bengal has been stopped for more than 50 years: PM Modi

“Yesterday Whatsapp and Instagram were not functioning for 50-55 minutes, but development in West Bengal has been stopped for more than 50 years. If voted to power, West Bengal will be developed in the next five years,” said the Prime Minister.

Claiming that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had only done development work for her nephew, Modi claimed that if there is ‘double-engine government’ then it will be beneficial for West Bengal.