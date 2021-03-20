Whatsapp, Instagram was down for 50-55 mins, but development in West Bengal has been stopped for more than 50 years: PM Modi

Kharagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stones unturned to woo the voters of West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly poll. Making his second visit during the ongoing week, addressing a public rally in Kharagpur, Modi said that the development in West Bengal is stalled for more than 50 years.
“Yesterday Whatsapp and Instagram were not functioning for 50-55 minutes, but development in West Bengal has been stopped for more than 50 years. If voted to power, West Bengal will be developed in the next five years,” said the Prime Minister.
Claiming that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had only done development work for her nephew, Modi claimed that if there is ‘double-engine government’ then it will be beneficial for West Bengal.
“In every state there is a window through which developments are done, but in Bengal there is only a single window which is ‘Bhaipo’ (nephew) window. Mamata Banerjee’s claim of clean politics failed in West Bengal as there is only corruption in the syllabus of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Everyone knows that corruption, cut-money and violence are synonymous to TMC,” stated Modi.
Notably, during the 2014 Parliamentary election the saffron camp chanted slogan of ‘Abki Baar Modi Sarkar’ (This time Modi government), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was heard chanting the same in Bengali to woo the voters.
“No more fear. This election will mark the victory of common people of West Bengal,” added Modi.
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Kharagpur Sadar candidate Hiran Chatterjee were also present at the rally.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address another rally in Contai on March 24 where TMC MP Sisir Adhikari is likely to defect to the saffron camp.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah after addressing several public rallies in West Bengal will release BJP’s election manifesto on March 21 at Salt Lake’s EZCC auditorium.
