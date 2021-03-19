West Bengal: TMC candidates from Jorashanko and Kamarhati visit ED office over alleged involvement in Saradha ponzi scam

Kolkata: TMC candidates of Jorashanko constituency Vivek Gupta and Kamarhati constituency Madan Mitra visited the ED office on Friday after being summoned over their alleged connection with the Saradha ponzi scam.

Talking to the media, Vivek Gupta said that he has known the owner of the Saradha chit fund scam for a long and also that he will be visiting the CGO complex next week.

“I had submitted the income tax file. Since Madan Mitra had also turned up today the ED officials had asked me to visit them next week,” said Vivek.

However, Madan Mitra after being questioned by the ED officials said that he will cooperate with the investigation.