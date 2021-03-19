West Bengal: TMC candidates from Jorashanko and Kamarhati visit ED office over alleged involvement in Saradha ponzi scam

Kolkata: TMC candidates of Jorashanko constituency Vivek Gupta and Kamarhati constituency Madan Mitra visited the ED office on Friday after being summoned over their alleged connection with the Saradha ponzi scam.
Talking to the media, Vivek Gupta said that he has known the owner of the Saradha chit fund scam for a long and also that he will be visiting the CGO complex next week.
“I had submitted the income tax file. Since Madan Mitra had also turned up today the ED officials had asked me to visit them next week,” said Vivek.
However, Madan Mitra after being questioned by the ED officials said that he will cooperate with the investigation.
“The ED had asked me to visit them today and I will continue to cooperate with the investigation,” said the TMC Kamarhati candidate.
According to ED sources, former IPS officers Surajit Kar Purkayashtha and Rajat Majumdar have also been summoned and are asked to be present before the ED officials next week.
It is pertinent to mention that in 2015, the former West Bengal Sports and Transport Minister Madan Mitra was sent behind bars following his arrest in the Saradha case. However, Madan Mitra got bail on September 10, 2016. Rajat Majumdar was also arrested by CBI but was later granted bail.
Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson and former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh said that he has returned a total sum of 2.67 crore Saradha money to ED including the money of the advertisement he took for the advertisement of his newspaper.
