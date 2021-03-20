'Like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down...': PM Modi cites outage to hit out at TMC government in WB

What is news today might well become fodder for an argument the next day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong pitch for a BJP-led administration in West Bengal, drawing an unusual parallel. Much like the WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram outage that shook netizens on Friday night, the PM contended that Bengal had been "down" for more than fifty years.

"Yesterday WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50-55 minuted and everybody got worried. But in Bengal, development and dreams have been down for 50-55 years. First, it was Congress, then Left, and now TMC, who've blocked state's development," Modi alleged during a rally in Kharagpur.

Accusing the past administrations of "destroying" the state and the TMC of "ruining dreams", the Prime Minister urged the poll-bound state to give the BJP a chance. "We will free Bengal from the 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you," he declared.

Hitting out at the ruling party and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Modi alleged that even as the nation moved towards a single-window system, Bengal only had 'bhaipo single window' where nothing could happen without passing through

"Because of TMC syndicate, old industries are shut and only 'mafia udyog' prospers," he alleged.