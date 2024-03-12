'What's Wrong With India?' Trends On X, Netizens Post Pics & Videos Depicting Major Flaws In Other Countries

'What's Wrong In India?' Trends On X, Netizens Post Pics & Videos Depicting Major Flaws In Other Countries | @SaffronQueen_

Indians have since long been questioned, targeted and mocked at for several common social and civic flaws like not adhering to lane discipline and signal protocols, violating rules or queues, passing urine in public, homeless beggars crowding busy streets, eve teasing, drunk driving, fraud, corruption, drug trafficking, druggies loitering in dark corners of the streets, so on and so fourth. Yes it hurts every proud Indian, when those who have similar scenes in their countries don't introspect before mocking India.

'What's Wrong In India?' trended On X as Netizens rightly raised serious questions over criticism that India has faced from countries across the world for something that's prevalent on their own soil too.

😭OMG!! WHAT’S WRONG WITH INDIA 🇮🇳



Why tf are they living in trash and eating leftovers from a trash can? Disgusting pic.twitter.com/N4PKbEIxrg — Mikku 🐼 (@effucktivehumor) March 12, 2024

@effucktivehumor has posted a video that shows homeless people under influence of drugs on a street. The video seems to be shot outside India, however no exact location is mentioned in the post.

@odradesh has posted a video that mentions, "What’s wrong with India ? But it looks like NYC."

What’s wrong with India ? But it looks like NYC. pic.twitter.com/pNRLoAu4zO — 𓅆S͡a͡n͡d͡b͡a͡g͡s͡𓆃 (@odradesh) March 12, 2024

@ChillamChilli took to X and posted a video of a man massing urine inside a train at a station. While the video clearly seems to be shot out of India, exact name of the location is not mentioned in the post.

OMG!! WHAT’S WRONG WITH INDIA. 🇮🇳 These Indians literally pee anywhere? Ewww 🤢pic.twitter.com/oqXU7TduHk — rae (@ChillamChilli) March 12, 2024

@VertigoWarrior posted, " India is building structures far better than the Western World. How will they mock us now? What's wrong with India?"

India is building structures far better than the Western World. How will they mock us now?



What's wrong with India ? 🧐..... pic.twitter.com/bI5vYR99VO — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) March 12, 2024

@ultimate__d posted, "What's wrong with India so much garbage and homeless people living on streets.."

What's wrong with India 🇮🇳 so much garbage and homeless people living on streets.. pic.twitter.com/q9HMyR3BAF — SR ⁶⁹ (@ultimate__d) March 12, 2024

OMG what's wrong with india, a subhooman taking bath in metro cause there are no bathrooms, truly a 3rd world country. pic.twitter.com/q3w1C22My9 — ᴀʙʜɪꜱʜᴇᴋ 🇵🇸 (@ArtofWenger) March 12, 2024

@ArtofWenger posted saying, "OMG what's wrong with india, a subhooman taking bath in metro cause there are no bathrooms, truly a 3rd world country."

Netizens have posted pictures and videos that depict major flaws in other countries raising one sincere question- 'What is so wrong in India?' Netizens have highlighted that in the past few decades India has seem remarkable transformation on many levels from technology to education to standard of living of common man. From outstanding achievements in space technology by ISRO to start-ups showing incredible growth, India has certainly made a mark on a global platform.

In fact if we look at 2023, India has proudly bagged several feathers in the cap making every India feel proud globaly. From ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission success, to Mumbai-based filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves being the only Indian director to win the Academy Award to Neeraj Chopra winning gold at Asian Games, the 'Natu Natu' song making it to the Oscars, to Visually impaired Indian Women’s Cricket Team winning gold at the IBSA India's graph on turning every opportunity into a milestone is only raising high. In the backdrop of a power pact decade of achievements, any netizens seem to be intolerant towards any piece of criticism or mockery of India especially when the flaws exist in other countries too.