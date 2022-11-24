e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWhat Zee network wants from the suit it filed against former employee & journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay

What Zee network wants from the suit it filed against former employee & journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay

Zee Media went to court against Palki in October, nearly a month after she left the network.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Delhi High Court refuses to prevent Palki Sharma from joining TV18 | File pic
Follow us on

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to prevent Palki Sharma Upadhyay from joining or continuing her employment with another television channel.

A suit was filed by Zee Media Corporation in this regard. Palki left Zee's WION channel in September and later joined TV18 as one of its managing editors.

The senior broadcast journalist and editor will reportedly launch a new multi-platform video project for the group but Zee group is not ok with any of the developments and has a long list of issues its has raised in the court.

Read Also
Delhi High Court refuses to prevent Palki Sharma from joining TV18
article-image

What Zee wants from the suit?

Zee Media went to court against Palki in October, nearly a month after she left the network.

According to News laundry reportthe court has taken from Palki's counsel an undertaking stating that “she will not divulge any sensitive or confidential information that she may have been privy to during her engagement with the Zee to any third party”.

Zee had handed out to the court a long list of its complains against Upadhyay and had sought two permanent injunctions against her. The first is to prevent her from moving on to the rival network owned by Reliance chairman and billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani until June 2023. The second was to stop Palki Sharma from divulging any confidential and proprietary information to her new employers.

Zee also wanted damages worth Rs 2 crore as well as a declaration from Sharma that she had breached the terms of contract with Zee contract and the notice period policy. The network even asked the court to direct the journalist to work for Zee until December 2022.

Read Also
Palki Sharma joins Network18 as Managing Editor days after quitting WION
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: AAP Trade Wing Secretary Sandeep Bhardwaj commits suicide, no suicide note found

Delhi: AAP Trade Wing Secretary Sandeep Bhardwaj commits suicide, no suicide note found

Supreme Court: Panel recommended by law ministry did not have one person who could complete full 6...

Supreme Court: Panel recommended by law ministry did not have one person who could complete full 6...

Gehlot's differences with Pilot to be resolved in manner that strengthens party: Congress

Gehlot's differences with Pilot to be resolved in manner that strengthens party: Congress

Ashok Gehlot calls me 'nikamma, naakara, gaddar'; defies my upbringing to use such language: Sachin...

Ashok Gehlot calls me 'nikamma, naakara, gaddar'; defies my upbringing to use such language: Sachin...

Verify Aadhaar before accepting it as proof of identity: UIDAI

Verify Aadhaar before accepting it as proof of identity: UIDAI