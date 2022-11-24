What Zee network wants from the suit it filed against former employee & journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay

Delhi High Court refuses to prevent Palki Sharma from joining TV18 | File pic

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to prevent Palki Sharma Upadhyay from joining or continuing her employment with another television channel.

A suit was filed by Zee Media Corporation in this regard. Palki left Zee's WION channel in September and later joined TV18 as one of its managing editors.

The senior broadcast journalist and editor will reportedly launch a new multi-platform video project for the group but Zee group is not ok with any of the developments and has a long list of issues its has raised in the court.

Read Also Delhi High Court refuses to prevent Palki Sharma from joining TV18

What Zee wants from the suit?

Zee Media went to court against Palki in October, nearly a month after she left the network.

According to News laundry report , the court has taken from Palki's counsel an undertaking stating that “she will not divulge any sensitive or confidential information that she may have been privy to during her engagement with the Zee to any third party”.

Zee had handed out to the court a long list of its complains against Upadhyay and had sought two permanent injunctions against her. The first is to prevent her from moving on to the rival network owned by Reliance chairman and billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani until June 2023. The second was to stop Palki Sharma from divulging any confidential and proprietary information to her new employers.

Zee also wanted damages worth Rs 2 crore as well as a declaration from Sharma that she had breached the terms of contract with Zee contract and the notice period policy. The network even asked the court to direct the journalist to work for Zee until December 2022.