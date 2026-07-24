'What You Are Doing To Shift To Completely Online Mode?' Supreme Court Pulls Up Centre On NEET Paper Leak Row Amid CJP Protest

Supreme Court warns Parsvnath executives of jail, | File Pic

New Delhi: Amid student protest led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the NEET paper leak and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the Supreme Court, while hearing the NEET paper leak case, told the Centre to put an end to the "series of errors".

Supreme Court seeks accountability

A bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe told the Centre that they would be monitoring the issue "very closely" and would follow it up regularly.

"We will see to it that everything is institutionalised," the apex court said. The top court further questioned the Centre on what it is doing to shift completely to an online mode. "Please tell us how you will protect data when we shift to computer-based testing," the bench asked.

Responding to this, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said that the government is going 10 extra miles to address the issues for children. He also sought some more time to place before the court a "holistic view".

"We cannot let this go on like this," the bench said. The court has listed the matter for July 27.

High Court to hear plea

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court agreed to urgently hear a petition challenging the Centre's decision to suspend internet services within a 1.5-km radius of Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called for nationwide peaceful protests on Friday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, which agreed to take up the plea later in the day.

Second round of talks

Besides, the second round of talks between the Centre and CJP will take place at the Constitution Club of India, as per the demand of the protestors to hold the talks at a neutral venue.