 'What Was Done To V***na Of Naked Woman In Manipur?' RJD Attacks BJP Over Protest Against Nitish Kumar's Remarks On Population Control
'What Was Done To V***na Of Naked Woman In Manipur?' RJD Attacks BJP Over Protest Against Nitish Kumar's Remarks On Population Control

'What Was Done To V***na Of Naked Woman In Manipur?' RJD Attacks BJP Over Protest Against Nitish Kumar's Remarks On Population Control

RJD took to its official social media account and said that the BJP did not post a single tweet over the crimes against women in Manipur and also kept quite during the action of the police against women wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday came out in support of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the BJP targetted CM Nitish Kumar over his remarks while speaking over population control in the the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday (November 7). RJD took to its official social media account and said that the BJP did not post a single tweet over the crimes against women in Manipur and also kept quite during the action of the police against women wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar.

RJD attacks BJP in its tweet

RJD tweeted, "What was done to the v***na of a naked woman at the behest of BJP in Manipur? At Jantar Mantar, the b****ts of international medal-winning women wrestlers were pressed by the BJP police, but then the soul of Godi Media had died, then their fingers were paralysed before tweeting." The RJD attacked the BJP for its protest against Nitish Kumar over his comments in the Bihar Assembly during the winter session. Nitish Kumar said that women should be educated as it would enable them to avoid sexual intercourse from resulting in pregnancy.

BJP attacked Nitish Kumar after his comments in Bihar Assembly

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was facing criticism after a video of him speaking over population control in the Bihar Assembly went viral on social media. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Comments made by Nitish Kumar was despicable, disgusting, atrocious, obnoxious & women 'virodhi'. It only shows the impact of the influence of RJD. If they think like this & speak like this in the assembly imagine what is the plight of the women in Bihar. Tejaswhi Yadav has justified the statement & said it is sex education. It only shows the level this alliance is following."

Nitish Kumar apologised over his remarks

However, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Wednesday apologised over his remarks in the Bihar Assembly. He said, "I apologise and I take back my words if anyone is hurt due to my remarks." He further said, "If my words were wrong, then I apologise for that. If anyone got hurt due to my statement, I take them back."

article-image

