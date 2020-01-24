'What is stopping PM?': Subramanian Swamy bats for declaration of Ram Setu as ancient historical monument

Subramanian Swamy had earlier filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of his application to recognise Ram Setu as an ancient historical monument.

The top court asked Swamy to mention the matter after three months and asked the Centre to make its stand clear by filing an affidavit.

"Mention after three months. After three months we will look into this," a bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde said.

On Thursday, Swamy took to Twitter and wrote, "Today CJI in Supreme Court directed the government to file a counter to my affidavit demanding designation of Rama Setu as Ancient Heritage Monument and said due to the heavy load of the Court, CJI Bench will hear my WP three months hence. I hope GOI will no more delay or waffle on this and file".

Ram Setu which is also known as Adam’s bridge holds a special importance for the Hindus. According to the epic Ramayana, Vanara Sena constructed the bridge to help Lord Ram rescue Sita who was held captive by Ravana.