What Is Samvidhan Hatya Diwas? Modi Govt Announces June 25 As Day To Commemorate Imposition Of 1975 Emergency

New Delhi, July 12: The Government of India on July 12, 2024 declared that June 25 will henceforth be commemorated annually as "Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas" (Day of murder of democracy) to mark the imposition of Emergency that was declared on June 25, 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's government.

What Is Samvidhan Hatya Diwas?

Home Minister Amit Shah in a post explained the government's reasoning behind designating June 25 as the 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. "This day will commemorate the massive contributions of all those who endured the inhuman pains of the 1975 Emergency," posted Home Minister Amit Shah on social media platform X.

PM Modi Posts About Samvidhan Hatya Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the 1975 Emergency as a "dark phase of Indian history" and announced that June 25 will be commemorated annually as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas to honour those who suffered during that time.

In a post on X, he wrote, "To observe 25th June as #SamvidhaanHatyaDiwas will serve as a reminder of what happens when the Constitution of India was trampled over. It is also a day to pay homage to each and every person who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency, a Congress unleashed dark phase of Indian history."

Home Minister Amit Shah Posts About Samvidhan Hatya Diwas

"On June 25, 1975, the then PM Indira Gandhi, in a brazen display of a dictatorial mindset, strangled the soul of our democracy by imposing the Emergency on the nation. Lakhs of people were thrown behind bars for no fault of their own, and the voice of the media was silenced," posted the Home Minister.

"The Government of India has decided to observe the 25th of June every year as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas.' This day will commemorate the massive contributions of all those who endured the inhuman pains of the 1975 Emergency," said Shah, explaining the motive behind government's announcement.

Congress Targets Centre For Declaring June 25 As "Constitution Murder Day"

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday targeted "non-biological" Prime Minister Narendra Modi hours after the Government of India announced that June 25 will be remembered annually as "Constitution Murder Day" in remembrance of the Emergency declared by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975.

"Yet another headline-grabbing exercise," commented Jairam Ramesh on the government's notification.

When Was Emergency Imposed?

The Emergency of 1975 in India is considered a stark chapter in India's history. It led to widespread political turmoil and civil liberties suppression. It was declared by the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Emergency witnessed the suspension of fundamental rights and the imposition of strict censorship, which was largely aimed at silencing political dissent and maintaining "rule and order".