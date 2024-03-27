Western Railway Extends Trips Of 7 Pairs Of Special Trains, Eases Festive Season Travel | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand especially during the festive season, Western Railway has extended the trips of 07 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09207 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 29th March, 2024 has been extended up to 28th June, 2024.

Similarly, Train No. 09208 Bhavnagar– Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th March, 2024 has been extended up to 27th June, 2024.

Train No. 09415 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th March, 2024 has been extended up to 27th June, 2024.

Train No. 09416 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th March, 2024 has been extended up to 27th June, 2024.

Train No. 09456 Bhuj – Gandhinagar Capital Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2024 has been extended up to 30th June, 2024.

Train No. 09455 Gandhinagar Capital – Bhuj Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2024 has been extended up to 30th June, 2024.

Train No. 09216 Bhavnagar - Gandhigram Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024.

Train No. 09215 Gandhigram – Bhavnagar Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024.

Train No. 09530 Bhavnagar – Dhola Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024.

Train No. 09529 Dhola – Bhavnagar Daily Special which was earlier notified up to 01st April, 2024 has been extended up to 30th June, 2024.

Train No. 09211 Gandhigram – Botad Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024.

Train No. 09212 Botad – Gandhigram Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024.

Train No. 09213 Botad - Dhrangadhra Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024.

Train No. 09214 Dhrangadhra – Botad Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024.

The booking of extended trips of Train Nos. 09207, 09208, 09415, 09416, 09456 & 09455 will open from 28th March, 2024 at PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in