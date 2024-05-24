 West Delhi Seat, New Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule
For this key Parliamentary Seat, Kamaljeet Sehrawat from the BJP is set to contest against AAP-Congress INDIA alliance’s Mahabal Mishra.

Vishesh SinghUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 11:59 PM IST
article-image

West Delhi is a key parliamentary constituency, out of 7 in New Delhi and is set to witness polls on May 25th during the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha Elections. This constituency is a general constituency and has a literacy rate of 77.54 percent.

It has ten assembly segments spanning two districts: West Delhi, which includes Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, and Janakpuri constituencies; South West Delhi, which includes Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala, and Najafgarh assembly constituencies. As per the last 2020 assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party secured all the ten assembly constituencies.

Competitors 

Kamaljeet Sehrawat from the BJP is set to contest for this election against  I.N.D.I.A. alliances’ Mahabal Mishra who is fielded from the Aam Aadmi Party, among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat. The BJP is eyeing a third consecutive win this election. 

Previous Result 

In the 2019 general elections, Parvesh Sahib Singh from the BJP with 5,78,486 marginal votes, defeated the Mahabal Mishra who was running from the Congress this time, securing 8,65,648 votes and 60.05 percent of the vote share. 

In the 2014 elections, BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh, again with 2,68,586 marginal votes, defeated the AAP’s Jarnail Singh, securing 6,51,395 votes and 48.61 percent of the vote share. 

In 2009, the Congress’ Mahabal Mishra, with 4,79,899 votes and 54.32 percent of the vote share, defeated the BJP’s Jagdish Mukhi with 1,29,010 marginal votes.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.

