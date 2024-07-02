West Bengal: Woman Dies By Suicide After Kangaroo Court Trial In Jalpaiguri's Phulbari; TMC Among 4 Arrested

West Bengal: Woman Dies Following Harassment At Kangaroo Court | Representative Image

Kolkata: After Cooch Behar's Chopra, another incident of Kangaroo court took place in Phulbari in Jalpaiguri district where the woman committed suicide on Monday night for being insulted publicly.

The deceased woman's husband alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweight woman leader of the area Swapna Adhikari called for the Kangaroo court.

The husband of the deceased woman had filed a police complaint stating that his wife was heckled in public by a group of local women who accused her of having an extra-marital relationship.

“My wife was missing for the last eight days. Then she called me to bring her back. As soon as she came, a section of local women wanted a kangaroo court including Swapna Adhikari. Then they started beating her. When my mother and I tried to stop them then we were also beaten,” said the deceased woman’s husband.

In the police complaint the person also mentioned that the woman died on Monday late evening by consuming pesticide. According to Siliguri Police Commissionerate, four persons have been arrested so far.

The opposition again slammed the ruling party after alleged incidents of continuous atrocities against women being taken place in West Bengal by alleged TMC leaders.

Notably, a video went viral which was shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) where it was seen TMC leader Tajmul Islam alias JCB was seen beating a woman and a man on the street for allegedly getting involved in extramarital affair in North Dinajpur’s Chopra area.

Incidents of land grabbing and atrocities against women were also reported against suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan at Sandeshkhali.