 West Bengal: Woman Dies By Suicide After Kangaroo Court Trial In Jalpaiguri's Phulbari; TMC Among 4 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Woman Dies By Suicide After Kangaroo Court Trial In Jalpaiguri's Phulbari; TMC Among 4 Arrested

West Bengal: Woman Dies By Suicide After Kangaroo Court Trial In Jalpaiguri's Phulbari; TMC Among 4 Arrested

The husband of the deceased woman had filed a police complaint stating that his wife was heckled in public by a group of local women who accused her of having an extra-marital relationship.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal: Woman Dies Following Harassment At Kangaroo Court | Representative Image

Kolkata: After Cooch Behar's Chopra, another incident of Kangaroo court took place in Phulbari in Jalpaiguri district where the woman committed suicide on Monday night for being insulted publicly.

The deceased woman's husband alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweight woman leader of the area Swapna Adhikari called for the Kangaroo court.

The husband of the deceased woman had filed a police complaint stating that his wife was heckled in public by a group of local women who accused her of having an extra-marital relationship.

Read Also
West Bengal Governor Seeks Report Over Dinajpur Chopra’s Incident, Likely To Visit The Place
article-image

“My wife was missing for the last eight days. Then she called me to bring her back. As soon as she came, a section of local women wanted a kangaroo court including Swapna Adhikari. Then they started beating her. When my mother and I tried to stop them then we were also beaten,” said the deceased woman’s husband.

Read Also
WB Horror: TMC Local Strongman Tajmul Haque Alias 'JCB' Openly Flogs Woman As People Look On In...
article-image

In the police complaint the person also mentioned that the woman died on Monday late evening by consuming pesticide. According to Siliguri Police Commissionerate, four persons have been arrested so far.

Read Also
West Bengal Governor Seeks Report Over Dinajpur Chopra’s Incident, Likely To Visit The Place
article-image

The opposition again slammed the ruling party after alleged incidents of continuous atrocities against women being taken place in West Bengal by alleged TMC leaders.

Notably, a video went viral which was shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) where it was seen TMC leader Tajmul Islam alias JCB was seen beating a woman and a man on the street for allegedly getting involved in extramarital affair in North Dinajpur’s Chopra area.

Incidents of land grabbing and atrocities against women were also reported against suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan at Sandeshkhali.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP’s Bahoran Lal Maurya Files Paper For Uttar Pradesh MLC By-Election

BJP’s Bahoran Lal Maurya Files Paper For Uttar Pradesh MLC By-Election

FPJ Honors BMC School Toppers: Inspiring Stories Of Hard Work And Dedication

FPJ Honors BMC School Toppers: Inspiring Stories Of Hard Work And Dedication

Punjab: Govt Seeks Lok Sabha Speaker's Approval For Jailed Pro-Khalistani Activist Amritpal Singh To...

Punjab: Govt Seeks Lok Sabha Speaker's Approval For Jailed Pro-Khalistani Activist Amritpal Singh To...

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government Approves Special Investment Region Act To Boost Economy

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government Approves Special Investment Region Act To Boost Economy

West Bengal: Woman Dies By Suicide After Kangaroo Court Trial In Jalpaiguri's Phulbari; TMC Among 4...

West Bengal: Woman Dies By Suicide After Kangaroo Court Trial In Jalpaiguri's Phulbari; TMC Among 4...