West Bengal Governor Seeks Report Over Dinajpur Chopra’s Incident, Likely To Visit The Place

West Bengal Governor Dr. CV Ananda Bose | PTI

Kolkata: Reminding the atrocities against women by suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali, another TMC leader Tajmul Islam alias JCB was seen beating a woman and a man on the street in a video shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly getting involved in extra marital affair in North Dinajpur’s Chopra area.

Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday had asked for the report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Chopra incident.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, the Governor is likely to visit the place where the incident took place.

‘Where is the police minister? Why is he/she failing to stop the violence from Bengal? People want the cops to take action,” said Bose.

Incidentally, on Monday after arresting Tajmul Islam on Sunday late evening the police took him for a medical examination earlier this day at Islampur and also produced him before the court.

Following Tajmul’s arrest, another video went viral where Tajmul was seen torturing a couple earlier last month and demanded compensation worth rupees lakhs before releasing them.

TMC Chopra MLA Hamidul Rahaman said that such things happen in ‘Muslim Rashtra’.

“We condemn the incident. But the woman also did something wrong. She had left her husband, son, and daughter and became an evil beast. There is some code and justice according to Muslim Rashtra,” said the local TMC MLA.

According to local people, the woman and the man who were seen getting beaten by Tajmul are also sent for medical examination.

The locals confirmed that even after Tajmul got arrested, the victims are still ‘afraid’.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh condemning the act slammed the Governor.

“Such a thing should not happen and we ourselves have also condemned the act. The Governor has been instructed from New Delhi to behave like BJP state president till the new state president is selected. TMC also doesn’t have any connection with the assault of a woman BJP worker in Cooch Behar,” said Ghosh.

Meanwhile, BJP starts agitating against alleged atrocities on women during the TMC regime in front of the state Legislative Assembly.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhati said ‘Taliban raj is going in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee’.

“We have seen what kind of Taliban raj is going on in West Bengal during Mamata Banerjee’s rule. It is shameful to see that the women are being beaten up on streets,” said Bhatia.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar taking to X said, “Statements from TMC's Hamidul Rahaman referring to a 'Muslim Rashtra' and discussing punishments under 'certain rules' are deeply concerning. Is TMC declaring West Bengal a state where Sharia law will be applied?”