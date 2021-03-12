West Bengal: Wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee discharged from Kolkata's SSKM Hospital

Kolkata: Two days after the Nandigram incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on Friday discharged from the hospital with several restrictions

One of the treating doctors of the Chief Minister said that she was doing well and with several restrictions, she got discharged.

“With fresh plaster on her leg and a special slipper Mamata Banerjee got discharged. The swelling on her leg has also reduced. She is responding well to the treatment. She was requesting that she wants to go home and even at her residence she will have to maintain several restrictions and for few days she will have to move on the wheelchair,” said the doctor adding that after a week she will again visit the hospital for a medical check-up.

On wearing the special slipper the TMC supremo said she was feeling comfortable.

Notably, a medical infrastructure had been set up at the residence of Mamata Banerjee. A spare wheelchair is also kept in her security car for emergency.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim accompanied Mamata to her residence.

Meanwhile, a report has been submitted to ECI from West Bengal state secretariat citing negligence of police and a proper probe is also requested on the Nandigram incident.

It is pertinent to mention that on March 10 during the public outreach program the TMC supremo met with an accident at Nandigram leaving her seriously injured. Following the incident, the West Bengal Chief Minister through the green corridor was rushed to SSKM hospital for treatment.