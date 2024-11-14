West Bengal: Violence And Allegations Of Malpractices Mar Bypolls In State; TMC Worker Killed In Jagaddal, BJP Claims Assault

Representative Image | ECI

Kolkata: Incidents of violences reported during bypoll in six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal and a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker died at Jagaddal in North 24 parganas near Kolkata.

Ashok Shaw, former president of Jagaddal, was shot dead at Jagaddal while a bypoll was taking place at Naihati near Jagaddal.

Barrackpore Commissioner of Police Alok Rajoria said, “Investigation is going on. Prima facie, we haven’t found any political connection to the incident. In 2023, there was a similar attack. And we are probing if this incident is connected to the previous incident.”

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders cry foul against TMC for false voting and physical assault.

The Election Commission had registered 342 complaints out of which 66 were from the saffron camp.

BJP candidate of Madarihat in North Bengal, Rahul Lohar was chased by a mob and his car was vandalised when he went to visit a polling booth where a BJP agent was not allowed to enter the booth.

Taking to X, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “TMC goons have attacked BJP Madarihat poll candidate Rahul Lohar in conspicuous presence of Mamata police. Rahul Lohar is not only a BJP candidate but also a renowned Tribal leader of the tea garden areas. Tribals are not safe in West Bengal.”

In Sitai Assembly constituency also in North Bengal, BJP candidate Deepak Roy walked out with sellotape strips in his hands which he claimed was pasted on the EVM machine.

In Sitai, a person was seen asking the BJP polling agent to leave the booth.

Taking to X, Suvendu Adhikari said, “Sitai Assembly TMC candidate and wife of Cooch Behar MP Jagadish Chandra Basunia, Sangita Roy is directing central force personnel to sit down and refrain from doing their duty. She is extremely bothered and displeased that they are doing their duty in front of the polling booths. The ECI, Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, are you in control of the by polls or TMC candidates have taken over?”

In Haroa, an Indian Secular Front (ISF) candidate was seen getting into a verbal brawl with TMC supporters.

The ISF candidate Piyarul Islam also complained that their polling agents were forcibly thrown out of the booth by TMC supporters.

However, till 5 pm, the overall polling percentage was 69. 29 percent.

In Taldangra it is 75.20 per cent, in Haroa it is 73.95 percent, in Medinipur it is 71.85 per cent, in Sitai it is 66.35 per cent, in Madarihat it is 64.14 per cent and in Naihati it is 62.10 per cent.