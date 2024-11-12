Kolkata: ECI Showcauses BJP State President Majumdar For Alleged Insult To National Emblem; TMC Files Complaint Against Leader Of Opposition

Sukanta Majumdar | ANI

Kolkata: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday had showcaused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar for allegedly maligning the National Emblem during campaigning for the bypolls scheduled on November 13.

“I am directed to refer to the subject cited and to state that the Commission has received a complaint dated 9th November 2024 (copy enclosed) from the All India Trinamool Congress, alleging that during a public meeting held on 07th November, 2024 at Taldangra AC, you have made remarks allegedly insulting the National Emblem of India and the State Police as contained in the enclosed representation of AITC,” read the letter of ECI.

The ECI had also asked Majumdar to reply within 8 pm on Monday which the BJP state president said that he had sought for more time from the ECI for sending his reply.

“It is not possible to reply within 8 pm. I have sought for some more time and I will send the reply after I am free,” added Majumdar.

Notably, six Assembly constituencies are going for bypolls of West Bengal are going for bypolls on November 13.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had asked ECI to ‘censor’ Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for alleged communal speeches.

A couple of days back, BJP also asked ECI to ‘censor’ Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP woman leader Rekha Patra.