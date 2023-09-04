West Bengal: Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Asks If Mamata Banerjee Will Condemn Anti-Sanatan Comment By Udhayanidhi Stalin

Will Mamata Banerjee Condemn Anti-Sanatan Dharm Comment, Questions Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti | File pic

Kolkata: Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Monday questioned whether West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will condemn the comments of anti-Sanatan Dharm.

During her visit to Kolkata, Jyoti said that Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister's son is also a part of the opposition alliance and questioned whether Mamata Banerjee will condemn his comment against Hindus.

'Hindu religion believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

"Hindu religion doesn't speak of breaking things. It believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Such statements are made to wipe off the Hindu religion. May God give wisdom to those who speak against the Hindu religion. I want a statement from those who belittle this religion," said Jyoti.

Asked that if the people in the opposition alliance say that it was a personal comment of Stalin's son (Udhayanidhi Stalin) to which the Union Minister said that those in the alliance I.N.D.I.A should come up and even say so.

"The one who had made such a comment against Hindu religion is also a minister and a part of the opposition alliance. If someone thinks it is his personal comment, then Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi or Mamata Banerjee should come up and say so. I question Mamata Banerjee whether she will condemn such a statement," further added Jyoti.

'No one should hurt anyone's religious sentiments'

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that no one should hurt anyone's religious sentiments.

"India is the country which means Unity in Diversity. It is our origin. We go to temple, mosques and church. It is my humble request to everyone that no one should make any statement that should hurt someones religious sentiments," said Mamata.

