West Bengal: TMC's Kunal Ghosh complaints to Election Commission against Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh lodged complaints with Election Commission and claimed that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari broke the Model Code of Conduct.

Ghosh also urged the Election Commission to take action against Adhikari.

“Immediate action should be taken, including but not limited to, initiations of criminal proceedings against Adhikari and other unknown BJP supporters accompanying him for attempting to illegally influence the outcome of the ensuing elections and threatening police officials on duty,” read the TMC spokesperson’s letter.

According to the report submitted by Ghosh to Chief Election Officer Aariz Aftab, while campaigning for Ballygunge Assembly seat bypoll on March 28, Adhikari had threatened the police officials of Rabindra Sarovar police station.

“Adhikari had made categorical threats that if the concerned officers do not follow the diktat of the BJP and do not act in accordance to his demands, he would ensure that such officers are made to face consequences at the hands of Election Commission including but not limited to punishment postings at far off places as well as suspensions,” read the part of the letter.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:00 PM IST