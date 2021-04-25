West Bengal: TMC's Kajal Sinha succumbs to COVID-19, CM Mamata Banerjee condoles demise

Kolkata: After two candidates of Congress died of COVID-19, now a TMC candidate succumbed to the virus.
TMC candidate of Khardaha in North 24 Parganas, Kajal Sinha on Sunday succumbed to coronavirus at Beliaghata ID hospital three days after contracting the virus.
Saddened by the demise of the candidate, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the party’s candidate.
“Very, very sad. Shocked. Kajal Sinha, our candidate from Khardaha, succumbed to Covid. He dedicated his life to serving people & just fought a tireless campaign. He was a long-serving committed member of @AITCofficial. We will miss him. My condolences to his family & his admirers,” read the Tweet of TMC supremo.
Later addressing a press conference, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also called Kajal a dedicated TMC worker and also stated that such dedicated TMC leaders are lesser in number these days.
Earlier this month, RSP candidate from Jangipur constituency, Pradip Kumar Nandiand Congress candidate from Samserganj constituency Rezaul Haque had succumbed to the virus.
Meanwhile, several other leaders like BJPs Babul Supriyo, Debasree Chowdhury, Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury, TMC’s Shashi Panja, Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Left Front’s Sujan Chakraborty had contracted the virus.
Incidentally, Babul contracted twice for the virus.
Notably, several arrests were made a day before the seventh phase of polling for people walking on streets without masks.
According to the Laketown police station, at least six people were arrested for not wearing masks despite several warnings.
On the other hand, in Ballygunge are in South Kolkata and in Malda while distributing the EVM machines ahead of the seventh phase of Assembly polls on April 26, no maintenance of Covid protocols were seen. Even the police and the polling agents and officers were seen sitting without wearing masks.