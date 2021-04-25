West Bengal: TMC's Kajal Sinha succumbs to COVID-19, CM Mamata Banerjee condoles demise

Kolkata: After two candidates of Congress died of COVID-19, now a TMC candidate succumbed to the virus.

TMC candidate of Khardaha in North 24 Parganas, Kajal Sinha on Sunday succumbed to coronavirus at Beliaghata ID hospital three days after contracting the virus.

Saddened by the demise of the candidate, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the party’s candidate.

“Very, very sad. Shocked. Kajal Sinha, our candidate from Khardaha, succumbed to Covid. He dedicated his life to serving people & just fought a tireless campaign. He was a long-serving committed member of @AITCofficial. We will miss him. My condolences to his family & his admirers,” read the Tweet of TMC supremo.

Later addressing a press conference, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also called Kajal a dedicated TMC worker and also stated that such dedicated TMC leaders are lesser in number these days.

Earlier this month, RSP candidate from Jangipur constituency, Pradip Kumar Nandiand Congress candidate from Samserganj constituency Rezaul Haque had succumbed to the virus.