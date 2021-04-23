Thane: Amid shortage of COVID-19 resources, Eknath Shinde meets top officials of TMC

Thane: Shortage of bed, oxygen, remdivisir injection across Thane district was discussed in a meeting held at Thane collector office on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Thane Municipal Corporation officials, health officers, guardian minister, and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.
Seeing the rising cases of COVID-19 across the city, Bharatiya Janata Party members requested a meeting with the collector. The meeting was attended by Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar, Additional Muncipal Commissioner of TMC Ganesh Deshmukh, additional Municipal Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation and others.
The long-hour meeting had discussions about the shortage of oxygens. Some hospitals have beds but don't have oxygen to admit the COVID-19 patient. "The family members and relatives are running one hospital to another for beds. If oxygen is available, beds are not available in the hospital. Remdivisir injections are not available and doctors are using tocilizumab, which is not very helpful," added Davkhare. He said patients and relatives should not be harassed but should be provided with proper treatment.
Davkhare further added, "We request the authorities to make arrangements of oxygen as per the need. The COVID hospital has remdivisir injections, but what about hospitals that are not for COVID, and have COVID-19 patients been treated? Such hospitals should get the injections on an emergency basis," added Davkhare.
The meeting had also a discussion about most of the patients needing 20% oxygen, while few need more of it. Such arrangements for a 20% oxygen bed should be done by Thane Municipal Corporation.
Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde and Rajesh Narwekar requested that all party should work together to come out of this pandemic.
