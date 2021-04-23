Thane: Amid shortage of COVID-19 resources, Eknath Shinde meets top officials of TMC

The long-hour meeting had discussions about the shortage of oxygens. Some hospitals have beds but don't have oxygen to admit the COVID-19 patient. "The family members and relatives are running one hospital to another for beds. If oxygen is available, beds are not available in the hospital. Remdivisir injections are not available and doctors are using tocilizumab, which is not very helpful," added Davkhare. He said patients and relatives should not be harassed but should be provided with proper treatment.

Davkhare further added, "We request the authorities to make arrangements of oxygen as per the need. The COVID hospital has remdivisir injections, but what about hospitals that are not for COVID, and have COVID-19 patients been treated? Such hospitals should get the injections on an emergency basis," added Davkhare.