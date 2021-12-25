West Bengal: TMC slams party MP Dibyendu Adhikari over 'mob lynching' in Contai

Contai: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday slammed party MP Dibyendu Adhikari for allegedly instructing his central security force for mob lynching in Contai.

According to Adhikari, while he was on his way back home, seeing a ruckus he got down from his car when TMC supporters tried to beat him and his security personnel tried to save him.

“I didn’t start any chaos. Seeing a ruckus I got down from my car when the TMC supporters abused me and were about to hit me. Then they started tearing Suvendu’s flexes and posters on the road,” said Adhikari.

Notably, Adhikari is the younger brother of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. Ever since Suvendu defected to BJP, the Adhikari family has been side-lined in their own fort Contai.

Incidentally, earlier this month, when TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee showcaused party MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty for not attending Parliament and MP meet, the TMC ignored Adhikari and didn’t showcause him for the same fault.

According to TMC sources, the TMC has decided to ‘ignore’ the Adhikari family. Not just Dibyendu Adhikari, his father Sisir Adhikari is also the MP of TMC.

Taking a potshot at Adhikari, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the Adhikari is ‘misusing’ the CAPF personnel.

“Just like other BJP leaders, Dibyendu Adhikari is also misusing the central security forces. CAPF protects common people but due to Adhikari’s instruction the central force was seen getting involved in mob lunching,” claimed Kunal.

Rubbishing TMC’s claim, BJP spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar claimed that the CAPF was not used for ‘mob lynching’.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 08:25 PM IST