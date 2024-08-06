West Bengal: TMC Minister Akhil Giri ‘Adamant’ Not To Apologise To Any Govt Employees | X/@BJPbengal

Kolkata: Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Akhil Giri ‘adamant’ on not apologizing to any state government employees. Giri on Monday while going to the state Legislative Assembly said if needed, he can apologize from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“I have handed over the hard copy of my resignation to the Chief Minister through the Chief Secretary. If need be, I can apologize to the Chief Minister but not to any state government employees,” said Giri.

Giri also alleges of ‘corruption’ in the forest department.

“Maybe, my words were wrong but I did that for the poor people. I have heard about corruption in the forest department,” added Giri.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari mentioned that Giri should speak about the corruption he is aware of.

“Initially, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she is aware of the corruption done by Rajib Banerjee. Then she kept quiet. Let Giri speak about the corruption he is aware of. He is in TMC more than my stay,” laughed Adhikari.

Notably, on Sunday, a day after TMC Correctional Homes minister Akhil Giri abused and threatened a woman officer of the forest department, West Bengal government had asked Giri to ‘apologize and resign’ from his ministerial post.

In a video Giri on Saturday was seen threatening and verbally abusing a woman forest officer Manisha Shaw, who was clearing the ‘illegal’ encroachments.

Incidentally, in 2022 Giri made a controversial statement about President Droupadi Murmu, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had to apologize for the comment.