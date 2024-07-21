 'BJP-Led NDA Govt At Centre Are Guests For Just A Few Days,' Says Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav In Kolkata
"This government at the Centre won't last long and will fall soon. Such communal forces want to be in power at any cost, but those designs won't succeed," he said without naming the BJP or NDA.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Kolkata: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre would not last long as "communal forces" may experience temporary success but will ultimately be defeated.

Akhliesh Yadav's Statement

While addressing the mega Martyrs' Day rally of the TMC, Yadav said, "Those who have come to power are guests for just a few days".

The Samajwadi Party leader asserted that the "communal forces at the Centre" are "hatching conspiracies and trying to destabilise the country".

"The forces who want to divide the nation on communal lines might taste temporary success, but they will be defeated in the end. Such communal forces want to be in power at any cost," he added.

