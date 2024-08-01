West Bengal: TMC To Hold Protest Over North Bengal Division, BJP Protests In Assembly

CM Mamata Banerjee & Abhishek Banerjee | FPJ

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) to hold protests and meetings in North Bengal to make people aware of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s demand of dividing Bengal. According to TMC sources, the ruling party will launch a two-way attack against the BJP as directed by National Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

“The two attacks will be for the release of white papers by the central government and on BJP’s demand for the division of North Bengal. Point 1 was used from last year and BJP was on backfoot and once again, TMC has digitally and on ground will expedite the process to attack BJP on Releasing White Paper for money paid under Awas and MGNREGA after ‘21. In North Bengal, leaders will hold meetings, small meetings, in small pockets and make people aware how BJP wants to divide Bengal,” said the party sources.

Meanwhile, the BJP legislators on Thursday had protested against the alleged ‘step-motherly’ attitude of the state government towards North Bengal.

“The fund allotment for North Bengal is gradually decreasing. The TMC government had not done anything for North Bengal. People of North Bengal will never vote for TMC. Even now people of North Bengal have to travel to Kolkata for Calcutta High Court. The Chief Minister and her family members go for vacation in North Bengal that’s why places for them to put up are built,” said Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP former state president and former MP Dilip Ghosh also stood by state president Sukanta Majumdar’s proposal of adding North Bengal with the North-East states.

“No one has said that BJP wants to divide Bengal. I don't know what happened in the Assembly during partition of Bengal then, but now TMC is trying to move resolution against division. Nobody is asking for division. TMC is making an unnecessary issue. State president Sukanta Majumdar is from North Bengal and he knows the condition there. I support his proposal,” said Ghosh.

TMC spokesperson Shantanu Sen slammed the saffron camp and said that BJP has MPs and MLAs from North Bengal but did nothing for the people of the northern part of the state.