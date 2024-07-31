West Bengal: Congress' Adhir Rajan Chowdhury With Party’s Grassroot Level Workers

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | ANI

Kolkata: Miffed ‘former’ state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned how he can go ‘soft’ on Trinamool Congress (TMC) while the ruling party is heckling and beating grassroot Congress workers.

In a social media post in Bengali on Tuesday late evening, Chowdhury alleged that despite being a part of I.N.D.I.A bloc, the TMC is ‘harassing’ the Congress workers.

“The ruling party in the state is trying to break Congress on a daily basis. If we don’t protest or raise our voice against the atrocities on our grassroot level workers then who will do the same? If I remain silent then it will be an injustice on the grassroot workers,” said the former Baharampore MP in Bengali.

It may be recalled that a tussle was going on between the central Congress leaders and Chowdhury since the Lok Sabha elections, as Chowdhury was vocal against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the central Congress leaders were soft while addressing Mamata.

Chowdhury concluded his post by mentioning that he will ‘not’ tolerate injustice.

“I will continue the fight with my colleagues, who are fighting on a daily basis to host the party’s flag. Their opinion is important and they should be called to Delhi so they can share the problems they are facing,” further added Chowdhury.

CPI (M) leader Md. Salim said that Chowdhury played the key role in fighting the ‘atrocities’ of both TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal.

BJP leader Sajal Ghosh added that Chowdhury should think of something else as he is not being given due ‘importance’ in Congress.