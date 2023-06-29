West Bengal: TMC May Print Leaflets About Welfare Schemes For Central Forces Troops

Kolkata: Ahead of the upcoming rural polls scheduled on July 8, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday came up with a new idea of printing leaflets in different languages about the schemes started and implemented by the ruling government of West Bengal.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh talking to the media said that the TMC had thought of printing such leaflets in Hindi, English and will give them to the central forces that will be deployed in the state during the polls.

TMC welcomes Central Forces troops

“We want to ask the central forces that will come from other states whether their wife gets Lakshmir Bhandar or not, or whether their children get Kanyashree and other developmental schemes like those started by the Government of West Bengal. Through Swasthya Sathi card treatment up to ₹5 lakh is free in this state. Upon their return to their own states the central forces should say that they want West Bengal like government,” said Ghosh.

Senior CPI (M) leader opposes this notion

Condemning the idea, senior CPI (M) leader Shamik Lahiri said that the Election Commission should immediately ask TMC to stop such a thing.

“This idea is completely illegal. They (TMC) cannot do this. The Election Commission is an independent body and they should immediately intervene and stop such a thing,” mentioned Lahiri.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, “The TMC and the EC are the same body. The TMC will do everything as they don’t want the central forces to be deployed at the booths during the election.”