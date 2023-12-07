West Bengal: TMC Leaders Protest In Parliament & Assembly Against Giriraj Singh's Controversial 'Thumka' Remark On CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday protested both in the Parliament and in West Bengal Legislative Assembly over Union Minister Giriraj Singh's 'thumka' comment on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Demanding an immediate apology from Singh, TMC MLAs in the Assembly alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn't have respect for the women.

TMC women leaders stage fierce protest in Kolkata

The TMC women leaders also took to the streets in south Kolkata and demanded apology from Singh.

TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said,"The Union Minister is now trying to change his comment. But it is on record so he can't change it. He should apologize immediately. BJP does not have any respect for the women."

The TMC MPs protested in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue outside the Parliament.

Shameless @girirajsinghbjp & @BJP4India cannot handle women in power & in authority. Forget apologizing - he now lies outright, says he never said what he did!

Shandilyaji - जिस पापी को गुण नहीं गोत्र प्यारा है, समझो उसने ही हमें यहां मारा है https://t.co/TgiCCJ21ED — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 7, 2023

Mahua Moitra slams BJP

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, "Shameless @girirajsinghbjp & @BJP4India cannot handle women in power & in authority. Forget apologizing - he now lies outright, says he never said what he did! Shandilyaji. His comments are misogynistic."

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said that Singh spoke about the 'performance' of the Chief Minister.

Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui said that TMC doesnt have problems when things are spoken against him.