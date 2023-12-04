'No Knowledge': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hints At Skipping INDIA Bloc Meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Trinamool Congress MLAs stage a protest against the Central Government for not clearing funds for several schemes including 100 days of work near the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar during the Winter Session of the State Assembly, in Kolkata on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. | ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hinted towards skipping the INDIA bloc meeting on December 6.

Talking to the media, Mamata said that she has 'no information' about the meeting.

"I have no knowledge about the meeting. Neither did I get any letters or phone calls from anyone. I will be in North Bengal from December 6 to 12. I have programmes there. Had I known about the opposition alliance meeting then would have scheduled North Bengal programmes accordingly. Now at the last moment how can I change," said Mamata.

Earlier this day, speaking about the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Hindi heartland, Mamata said that BJP has won due to 'division of votes'.

CM Mamata cites Congress' victory in Telangana

"Congress have won Telangana and they could have won the other states too. Congress had lost because of division of votes. Many parties belonging to INDIA alliance have also contested. Along with ideology there should also be strategy. We will learn from the mistake. If proper seat sharing is done then BJP will not come back to power in 2024," Banerjee said in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Earlier on Sunday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also blamed Congress for BJP's victory.