West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Calls For All-Party Meeting To Decide On 'Paschim Banga Diwas'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 29 had called for an all-party meeting at state secretariat Nabanna to decide upon 'Paschim Banga Diwas'.

According to Nabanna sources, the Chief Minister wants to hear what leaders from other political parties have to say about the statehood day of West Bengal.

On the other hand a committee has been formed in West Bengal Legislative Assembly over the same issue and the committee has proposed that 'Paschim Banga Diwas' should be commemorated on 'Poila Boishak' or Bengal New Year day.

According to Assembly sources, the committee has also proposed to keep a state song and Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's 'Banglar Maati, Banglar Jol' topped the list.

However, both the proposals have been sent to the Chief Minister for the final nod.

The opposition parties including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CPI (M) and the Congress had slammed the ruling party for holding discussion on such issues than discussing 'serious problems'.

Incidentally, the ruling Trinamool Congress is against observing Paschim Banga Diwas on June 20. On June 19, Mamata had even written a letter to Governor CV Ananda Bose expressing her 'shock' at his 'unilateral' decision to celebrate Paschim Banga Diwas on June 20.

Despite objection from the Chief Minister, the Governor had commemorated the day on June 20.

In the letter Mamata had also pointed that the state has never commemorated any day as foundation day due to the pain of the people over the partition.