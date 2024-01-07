 West Bengal: TMC Leader Satyan Chowdhury Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Baharampur
As reported by a local TMC leader, a group of individuals on motorcycles approached Chowdhury and fired upon him at close range.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Satyan Chowdhury, a leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was fatally shot on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Baharampur, West Bengal, India Today reported. Despite being swiftly taken to a hospital, where he was urgently attended to, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

An inquiry into the murder has been initiated by the police.

As per reports, Chowdhury was previously associated with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, but later shifted allegiance and joined the ruling TMC.

