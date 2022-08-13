West Bengal: TMC launches #MyIdeaForIndiaAt75 as part of Independence Day celebrations

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: At a time when Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is planning to move Calcutta High Court on August 16 against the alleged ‘non-cooperation’ of the state police in holding the central government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme as a part of India's 75 years of Independence, the TMC on Saturday launched the #MyIdeaForIndiaAt75 digital campaign, asking citizens to share their idea for India at 75.

According to Trinamool Congress, the three-day campaign aims to bring together the people of our diverse country with a unified idea of one nation.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “INDIA... Where diversity THRIVES despite differences. INDIA... Where people of varied cultures and religions peacefully COEXIST. INDIA... Where democratic values and people’s rights are UPHELD. Yes, this is our INDIA! Aren’t we all the proud people of this beautifully diverse land? For us, INDIA means UNITY. But, our ideas vary. What then, my fellow Indians, is your idea for this great nation? #MyIdeaForIndiaAt75.”

On the other hand, after Nandigram, LoP Suvendu Adhikari was stopped from holding a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally in East Midnapore stating that permission for the rally was not taken.

Taking a dig at the state police, Adhikari said that this is ‘not Pakistan or Islamabad’.

“Anyone in India can hold a rally with the national flag. This is not Pakistan or Islamabad where one has to take permission to walk holding the national flag. I will move the High Court on August 16 regarding this non-cooperation,” said Adhikari.

It may be noted that after Adhikari wrote letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday regarding the alleged hurdles he had faced while taking part in ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Shah had called Adhikari and taken stock of the situation of the state.

MoS education Subhas Sarkar was also denied to hoist the national flag at Midnapore Correctional Home.

“Midnapore Correctional Home is a very important place in the fight for independence. We have written a letter from the ministry to CS and we have the documents but the jail authorities citing that no permission was sought didn’t allow us to hoist the national flag,” mentioned Sarkar.