 West Bengal: TMC, Congress Slam BJP For ‘Doing Politics In The Name Of Lord Ram’ 
State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that by using Lord Ram's name the BJP had started political campaigning

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
Firhad Hakim

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for doing politics in the name of Lord Ram. Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the central government should first think of passenger safety before inaugurating trains.

"We believe in ‘Ramakrishna Paramhansa's Joto Moth Toto Path’. Just yesterday my brother returned to Kolkata from Mumbai in Vande Bharat. The train was not only late but I heard that the tracks were shaking due to the speed of the train. The central government should first think of passengers' safety,' said Hakim.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that by using Lord Ram's name the BJP had started political campaigning.

"...it is very unfortunate to see that by taking Lord Ram's name the BJP started its political campaign for the elections," said Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that she is a 'false' Hindu.

"In Digha Jagannath temple is being made in the state government's fund but in Ayodhya the Ram temple is made by the donations of Hindus. This is the difference," said Adhikari.

'Light Diyas At Home But...': PM Modi Appeals Public Not To Visit Ayodhya On Jan 22 For Ram Mandir...
