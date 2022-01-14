West Bengal: TMC asks leaders not to air their views in public after Kalyan Banerjee kicks off storm with comments against Mamata's nephew

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday kicked off a storm after he said that party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee should not have aired his view of prohibiting all political and other party activities in West Bengal for two months due to the surge in COVID-19 in public.

Taking a dig at Abhishek’s comment that all socio-political activities should be postponed for the next two months due to the ongoing pandemic, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Friday claimed that he just believes in the directives given by party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“The approval of every decision comes from the party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee. Abhishek can be a post holder of the party but I am not aware whether his comment is approved by the party supremo. I think the only leader in the country is Mamata Banerjee and no one else,” said Banerjee.

Countering Banerjee’s claim, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that along with Mamata, Abhishek and other heavyweight leaders are equally important people to take decisions on party’s behalf.

Slamming Ghosh, Banerjee said that he maligned the party when he was in jail and also that he is not aware of when he joined the party.

“I am not aware when Kunal joined and left then again rejoined the party. When he was in prison he was heard speaking against the party and its supremo in front of the media. If he had spoken against me I will deal with it in future,” claimed Banerjee.

It can be recalled that after being charge-sheeted, Kunal Ghosh was sent to jail for being involved in the Saradha ponzi scam.

Another TMC MP Aparupa Poddar demanded the immediate resignation of Kalyan Banerjee from the post of chief whip in Lok Sabha for speaking against party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

“If he had anything to say he could have spoken within the party. He had broken the protocols and should resign from the party’s chief whip post from Lok Sabha immediately. Abhishek Banerjee is equally an important leader and speaking against him is like speaking against the party,” claimed Aparupa.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee who is also the head of the party's disciplinary action committee said that he had spoken with people concerned and asked them not to speak against the party and administration in public.

“I have warned everyone involved in the recent ruckus that strict action will be taken against them if anyone gets further involved in speaking about the party and government in public,” mentioned Chatterjee without taking any specific name.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:54 PM IST