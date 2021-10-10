West Bengal: Terror activity likely during Durga Puja, government issues alert

Kolkata: West Bengal government had given an alert that there can be some terror activity in the state during the festivity.

The arrest made so far by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Kolkata Police’s Special Investigating Team (SIT) shows the latest terror module movement in West Bengal.

According to NIA, the puja committees are asked to coordinate with the local police station constantly and are also asked to set up CCTVs to monitor the crowd movement as few terror operatives have entered Bengal through Bangladesh.

The NIA had also asked the police and puja organizers to keep strict vigil during the immersion from October 15 to October 18.

Notably, Kolkata Police’s SIT force arrested three JMB handlers including Naziur Rahman Pavel, Mikail Khan and Rabiul Islam who entered India from Bangladesh and was staying in posh area in Kolkata.

To avoid detection, Pavel used a Hindu name Jayram Bepari and also befriended with Hindu women and even planned to get married.

Following the development the state government had alerted the police and organizers to be extra cautious and monitor crowd movement and depute extra volunteers to manage the puja revelers.

