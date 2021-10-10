e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 10:36 PM IST

West Bengal: Terror activity likely during Durga Puja, government issues alert

Aritra Singha
Hindu devotees decorate Goddess Durga at a community puja pandal ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. | PTI

Hindu devotees decorate Goddess Durga at a community puja pandal ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. | PTI

Advertisement

Kolkata: West Bengal government had given an alert that there can be some terror activity in the state during the festivity.

The arrest made so far by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Kolkata Police’s Special Investigating Team (SIT) shows the latest terror module movement in West Bengal.

According to NIA, the puja committees are asked to coordinate with the local police station constantly and are also asked to set up CCTVs to monitor the crowd movement as few terror operatives have entered Bengal through Bangladesh.

The NIA had also asked the police and puja organizers to keep strict vigil during the immersion from October 15 to October 18.

Notably, Kolkata Police’s SIT force arrested three JMB handlers including Naziur Rahman Pavel, Mikail Khan and Rabiul Islam who entered India from Bangladesh and was staying in posh area in Kolkata.

To avoid detection, Pavel used a Hindu name Jayram Bepari and also befriended with Hindu women and even planned to get married.

Following the development the state government had alerted the police and organizers to be extra cautious and monitor crowd movement and depute extra volunteers to manage the puja revelers.

ALSO READ

COVID-19: SII gets nod to send vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, bulk to AstraZeneca; Bharat...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 10:36 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal