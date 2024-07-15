West Bengal: Suvendu Alleges Genuine Voters Failed To Vote In Election |

Kolkata: Following Calcutta High Court’s order, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday staged a dharna for four hours outside Raj Bhavan.

Along with Adhikari, other party leaders including senior leader Tathagata Roy, Tapas Roy, party MLA Agnimitra Paul were also present and wore posters of party cadres who got affected in post poll violence.

Talking to the media, Adhikari said that ‘mass movement is necessary against the atrocities of Trinamool Congress (TMC)’.

“I will bring atleast 100 genuine voters from the constituencies that went for bypoll who were not allowed to vote to Raj Bhavan and will ask them to complain at the Election Commission. I will open a portal where such genuine voters can register their names who were not allowed to vote in 2023 panchayat elections, 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also during the bypolls,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari also mentioned that on July 21, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe ‘Death Day of Democracy Day’.

“The ruling party has killed democracy and on July 21 we will hit the streets. I will also discuss the need to hold a protest outside the state secretariat Nabanna in our party’s internal meeting. Effigy of Mamata Banerjee and Firhad Hakim will be burnt for Hakim’s comment about ‘Dawaat e Islam’,” further mentioned the Leader of Opposition.

Notably, on July 21, TMC observes Martyr’s Day at Esplanade area and this year Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also mentioned that the victory of Lok Sabha and bypolls will be celebrated on that day.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh slammed Adhikari saying that the BJP is playing ‘cheap’ politics to be in the limelight.

“The poll debacle had led to despair especially to leaders like Adhikari who had always made tall claims. In the BJP portal Dilip Ghosh will write his name as he was shifted from Medinipore to Bardhaman-Durgapur. BJP has nothing to do with July 21. By choosing that they are disrespecting the families of those who died on July 21 due to violence by CPI (M),” mentioned Ghosh.