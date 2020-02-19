West Bengal student makes TikTok video of English question paper during Madhyamik exam; held

Malda/Kolkata: A 16-year-old examinee was held on Wednesday in West Bengal's Malda district for allegedly making a TikTok video of the English question paper for class 10 state board exams and sharing it on social media, police said.

The incident happened in Baidyanathpur High School in Ratua police station area of the district, they said.

It is alleged that soon after the exam began, the boy clicked three pages of the question paper while sitting inside the classroom, edited it on the TikTok app, added Bollywood music to the video and circulated it on social media, police said.