West Bengal: Sitaram Yechury Urges ED To Not 'Harass' Opposition In Name Of Corruption

CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury | Photo: Twitter

Kolkata: At a tine when few Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders along with leaders from other opposition parties are under the scanner of central investigating agencies, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to 'harass' the opposition in the name of 'corruption'.

"If there is any corruption they (ED) should do their work and punish the guilty, but in name of corruption they (ED) should stop harassing t he leaders from the opposition part is," said Yechury.

Left Front's non-alliance with BJP

While attending a party programme in Kolkata, Yechury also said that the Left Front will not go for any 'alliance' with TMC in West Bengal.

"In I.N.D.I.A alliance we are together but there are several examples in the past that TMC had supported the BJP. Let's see what happens this time. TMC is an undemocratic party. We cannot save the country and the people if BJP is not separated from power," further mentioned the CPI (M) general secretary.

Read Also West Bengal: TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick Granted ED Custody Till Nov 6

Meanwhile, after a health checkup while being taken back to ED headquarters in Kolkata, TMC minister Jyotipriya Mallick in connection to alleged ration distribution scam, once again reiterated that he is being 'subject to conspiracy by the BJP'.

Mallick even mentioned that he will prove his innocense.

On the other hand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out protest rally and wanted to submit a memorandum to present state food and supplies minister Rathin Ghosh but was stopped by police outside Khadya Bhawan.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)